DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research cut DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JMP Securities cut their price target on DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.78.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $93.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.20. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $90.90 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.86, a P/E/G ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.93.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,505,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,264 shares of company stock worth $10,680,574. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

