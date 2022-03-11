Dollar Tree (DLTR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR):

3/9/2022 – Dollar Tree was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $181.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $157.00.

3/9/2022 – Dollar Tree was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $140.00.

3/3/2022 – Dollar Tree had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $165.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Dollar Tree was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $155.00.

2/28/2022 – Dollar Tree had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $171.00 to $176.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Dollar Tree had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $175.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Dollar Tree had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $181.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Dollar Tree is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $148.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.05 and its 200 day moving average is $121.03. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $153.98.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,472,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,786,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

