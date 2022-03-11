Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Receives “Sell” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of DOM opened at GBX 374.60 ($4.91) on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 1 year low of GBX 326 ($4.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 473.60 ($6.21). The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 394.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 396.09. The stock has a market cap of £1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 28.12.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

