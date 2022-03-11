Don-key (DON) 24-Hour Volume Hits $123,482.00

Don-key (CURRENCY:DON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Don-key has a total market cap of $5.92 million and approximately $123,482.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Don-key coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Don-key has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000299 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.46 or 0.00268868 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014965 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000995 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001273 BTC.
- ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000148 BTC.
- Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.
- Verge (XVG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC.
- Presearch (PRE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000449 BTC.
- XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001791 BTC.
Don-key Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “
Buying and Selling Don-key
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Don-key should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Don-key using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
