Donut Price Down 3% This Week (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 11th. During the last week, Donut has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Donut coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Donut has a market cap of $293,623.97 and $556.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Donut alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00046904 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,588.48 or 0.06603219 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,104.29 or 0.99755267 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00041964 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.