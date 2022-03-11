Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Stock Price Down 7%

Shares of Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.B – Get Rating) were down 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$10.70 and last traded at C$10.90. Approximately 93,491 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 397,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.72.

DII.B has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Dorel Industries from C$40.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dorel Industries from C$16.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Dorel Industries alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$341.67 million and a P/E ratio of -7.74.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.