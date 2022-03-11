Dotmoovs Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $388,753.00 (MOOV)

Dotmoovs (CURRENCY:MOOV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. Dotmoovs has a total market capitalization of $3.12 million and approximately $388,753.00 worth of Dotmoovs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dotmoovs coin can now be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dotmoovs has traded 28.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00034068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00105039 BTC.

About Dotmoovs

Dotmoovs (MOOV) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2021. Dotmoovs’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 496,000,000 coins. Dotmoovs’ official Twitter account is @dotmoovs

According to CryptoCompare, “dotmoovs is a peer-to-peer competition platform that allows people to interact with each other, to challenge one another in their favourite sports and to improve their skills while doing it. dotmoovs is powered by blockchain and a state-of-the-art AI system to analyse videos of players performing sports challenges, allowing athletes of all skill levels to monetize their capabilities, earning $MOOVs and NFTs. “

