DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $40.00. The stock traded as low as $21.94 and last traded at $23.73, with a volume of 1472536 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.62.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DoubleVerify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $41.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DoubleVerify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.47.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $398,815.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $482,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,185,474 in the last three months. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 446.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 126.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.61 and a 200 day moving average of $31.16.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.13 million. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.