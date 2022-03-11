DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.35

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.35 and last traded at $16.41, with a volume of 1197257 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.58.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DKNG. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DraftKings to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.92.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 117.53%. The business had revenue of $473.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, Director Hany M. Nada purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.45 per share, for a total transaction of $872,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 191,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $3,785,974.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 140,000 shares of company stock worth $2,838,500 and sold 1,009,602 shares worth $20,910,694. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in DraftKings by 666.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. 64.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

