DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Gap Down to $10.16

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.16, but opened at $9.82. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 623 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.1328 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 204.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 1,190.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

