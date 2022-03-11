Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Now Covered by National Bankshares

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2022

National Bankshares started coverage on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$19.25 price target on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DIR.UN. TD Securities set a C$19.50 target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.00 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.78.

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst stock traded up C$0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting C$16.43. 732,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,706. The firm has a market cap of C$4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 52-week low of C$13.14 and a 52-week high of C$17.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.56.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (Get Rating)

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.