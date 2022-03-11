Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Now Covered by National Bankshares

National Bankshares started coverage on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$19.25 price target on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DIR.UN. TD Securities set a C$19.50 target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.00 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.78.

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst stock traded up C$0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting C$16.43. 732,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,706. The firm has a market cap of C$4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 52-week low of C$13.14 and a 52-week high of C$17.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.56.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

