DRIFE (DRF) Market Cap Reaches $2.50 Million

DRIFE (CURRENCY:DRF) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last seven days, DRIFE has traded up 22.6% against the dollar. One DRIFE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. DRIFE has a total market cap of $2.50 million and $597,523.00 worth of DRIFE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00033596 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00105124 BTC.

DRIFE Profile

DRIFE is a coin. DRIFE’s total supply is 1,038,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 483,601,845 coins. DRIFE’s official Twitter account is @Drife_official

According to CryptoCompare, “DRIFE is a decentralized ride-hailing platform powered by blockchain with the intent of empowering value creators within their ecosystem – these include the drivers, riders, and community developers. DRIFE plans to disrupt the existing business model and remove the corporate intermediaries involved in the transactions. “

Buying and Selling DRIFE

