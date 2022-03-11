Drive Shack (LON:DS) Price Target Cut to GBX 570

Drive Shack (LON:DS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 588 ($7.70) to GBX 570 ($7.47) in a note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Drive Shack in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.55) price target on shares of Drive Shack in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 517.83 ($6.79).
Drive Shack Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.