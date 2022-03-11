Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Price Target Cut to CHF 50 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 55 to CHF 50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

DUFRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Baader Bank lowered shares of Dufry to a “reduce” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from CHF 55 to CHF 39 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Dufry from CHF 59 to CHF 54 in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dufry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

Shares of DUFRY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.76. 310,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.04. Dufry has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $7.50.

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following segments: Europe and Africa; Middle East, Asia, and Australia; Latin America; North America; and Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

