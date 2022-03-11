Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Now Covered by Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet. Barclays lowered shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:DNB traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.02. 45,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.82. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -94.29 and a beta of 0.61. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $25.66.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a positive return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $598.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. bought 21,825,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $433,460,705.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DNB. Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 3rd quarter worth $142,574,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter worth $142,529,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 1,045.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,930,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325,905 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,583,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter valued at $115,440,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

