Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY) Short Interest Update

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DURYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 383.3% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS DURYY remained flat at $$5.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.07. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $10.40.
