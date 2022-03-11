Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Shares Gap Down to $52.97

Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $52.97, but opened at $51.37. Dutch Bros shares last traded at $50.87, with a volume of 6,096 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Dutch Bros from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen cut their price target on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.78.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $140.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.70 million. The company’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dutch Bros news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $3,277,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BROS. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth $19,884,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth $2,522,000.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

