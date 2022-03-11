DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €44.50 ($48.37).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €44.00 ($47.83) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($51.09) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($50.00) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($39.13) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at €31.34 ($34.07) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €35.21 and its 200 day moving average price is €36.01. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €29.44 ($32.00) and a 1 year high of €41.88 ($45.52). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 15.99 and a current ratio of 15.99.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.