DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.05

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.05 and traded as low as $10.53. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $10.53, with a volume of 28,575 shares.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.05.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:KSM)
Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.
