DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.05

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.05 and traded as low as $10.53. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $10.53, with a volume of 28,575 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSM. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 235,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 43,462 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 46,978 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:KSM)

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

