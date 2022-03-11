DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 5.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE KSM traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.58. The stock had a trading volume of 58,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,984. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $12.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 46,978 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

