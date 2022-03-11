DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 5.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSE KSM traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.58. The stock had a trading volume of 58,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,984. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $12.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.05.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (KSM)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.