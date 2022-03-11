Dynamite (DYNMT) Trading 21.9% Lower This Week

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 11th. Dynamite has a total market cap of $11,401.41 and approximately $60,607.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamite coin can currently be bought for $0.0295 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.51 or 0.00292115 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000106 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004178 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000606 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.89 or 0.01229297 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003330 BTC.

About Dynamite

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 725,565 coins and its circulating supply is 386,858 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

