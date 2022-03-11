Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Announces Earnings Results

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ DYN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.89. The company had a trading volume of 471 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,977. The stock has a market cap of $458.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.58. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $22.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, insider Wildon Farwell sold 5,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $48,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $8,363,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,671,000 after acquiring an additional 423,245 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 1,483.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 349,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 327,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 2,128.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 99,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after buying an additional 67,422 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

