e-Gulden Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.72 Million (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 11th. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $91.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.96 or 0.00268281 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00015045 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001278 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000448 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001794 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,990,183 coins and its circulating supply is 17,168,007 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

