e-Money Tops 24 Hour Volume of $560,650.00 (NGM)

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 11th. e-Money has a market capitalization of $19.17 million and approximately $560,650.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, e-Money has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. One e-Money coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002475 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00046663 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.28 or 0.06566361 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39,112.11 or 0.99765336 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00041753 BTC.

e-Money Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

Buying and Selling e-Money

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

