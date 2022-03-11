Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Purchased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,683 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Eagle Materials worth $10,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 42,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $135.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.31. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.16 and a twelve month high of $169.15. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.36%.
A number of brokerages recently commented on EXP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.46.
Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.
