Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.18

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.18 and traded as high as C$0.18. Eagle Plains Resources shares last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 34,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.88 million and a P/E ratio of 60.00.

In other news, Director Charles Claude Downie bought 260,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$39,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,069,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$160,462.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 290,000 shares of company stock valued at $44,050.

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. It explores for gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, graphite, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth and industrial mineral projects in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

