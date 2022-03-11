Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Short Interest Update

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE:EIC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,036. Eagle Point Income has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $19.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.49.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.68 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Point Income by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Point Income by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 19,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter.

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

