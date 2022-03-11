Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,778 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.97% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust worth $5,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 9.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 8,693 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 855,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after buying an additional 10,633 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 15,608 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 210.7% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 75,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 51,072 shares during the period. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 177,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the period. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EVN opened at $12.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.49. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $14.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0477 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

