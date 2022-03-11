Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Short Interest Up 304.6% in February

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a growth of 304.6% from the February 13th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
EVN traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $12.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,191. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average of $13.49. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $14.40.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.0477 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%.
About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
