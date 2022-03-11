Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $150.00. Approximately 42,657 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 370,460 shares.The stock last traded at $39.70 and had previously closed at $41.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ebix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ebix in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ebix by 12.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ebix in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Ebix in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 66.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ebix alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 2.57.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Ebix had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $266.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Ebix’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio is 12.77%.

Ebix Company Profile (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.