Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Buys 2,711 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,355,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,871,000 after purchasing an additional 438,637 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 839,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,190,000 after purchasing an additional 322,618 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,762,000 after purchasing an additional 192,704 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,353,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,685,000 after purchasing an additional 168,424 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,028,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,232,000 after buying an additional 167,983 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $143.34 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.71 and a 12 month high of $154.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

