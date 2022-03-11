Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Short Interest Up 371.4% in February

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 371.4% from the February 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAF. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 83,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 130,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 5.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TEAF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.20. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,638. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.65. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $15.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

