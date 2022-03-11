Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC Has $88.31 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 24.5% of Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $88,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $387.24. 499,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,573,232. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $410.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $415.63. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $354.14 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

