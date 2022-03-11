Edgeware Trading Down 9.5% Over Last 7 Days (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last seven days, Edgeware has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. Edgeware has a market cap of $18.64 million and approximately $603,968.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeware coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003661 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00033596 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00105124 BTC.

Edgeware Profile

Edgeware is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,735,292,570 coins and its circulating supply is 6,017,690,934 coins. Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

