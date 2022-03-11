Edinburgh Dragon Trust (LON:EFM) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $400.50

Edinburgh Dragon Trust plc (LON:EFM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 400.50 ($5.25) and traded as high as GBX 402.36 ($5.27). Edinburgh Dragon Trust shares last traded at GBX 400.50 ($5.25), with a volume of 296,613 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The company has a market cap of £513.41 million and a P/E ratio of -17.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 400.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 400.50.
About Edinburgh Dragon Trust (LON:EFM)
See Also
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Edinburgh Dragon Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edinburgh Dragon Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.