EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 75.6% from the February 13th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS EDPFY traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.99. 34,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $62.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.90.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC raised EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on EDP – Energias de Portugal to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.31.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Client Solutions & Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

