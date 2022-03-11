EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Short Interest Update

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, a decrease of 76.8% from the February 13th total of 329,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 765.0 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EDRVF shares. BNP Paribas raised EDP Renováveis to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oddo Bhf upgraded EDP Renováveis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded EDP Renováveis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €23.50 ($25.54) target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Societe Generale upgraded EDP Renováveis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded EDP Renováveis to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

EDRVF stock remained flat at $$23.40 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.20. EDP Renováveis has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $28.15.

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

