Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Sells $1,171,300.00 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,171,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE EW traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.45. 2,030,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,712,971. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.66. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,590,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,473,000 after purchasing an additional 957,333 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,204,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $331,860,000 after purchasing an additional 164,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 164,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

