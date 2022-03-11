Effect.AI (EFX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $103,280.00

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Effect.AI coin can now be purchased for about $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded flat against the dollar. Effect.AI has a market capitalization of $4.52 million and approximately $103,280.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Effect.AI alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.49 or 0.00184250 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000986 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00026622 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.31 or 0.00359043 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00054036 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007873 BTC.

Effect.AI Coin Profile

Effect.AI (EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai . Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Buying and Selling Effect.AI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Effect.AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Effect.AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Effect.AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Effect.AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.