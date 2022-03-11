EFFORCE Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.17 Million (WOZX)

EFFORCE (CURRENCY:WOZX) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last seven days, EFFORCE has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. EFFORCE has a market capitalization of $26.00 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of EFFORCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EFFORCE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000426 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00034174 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00105229 BTC.

About EFFORCE

EFFORCE is a coin. EFFORCE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,246,347 coins. The official website for EFFORCE is www.efforce.io . EFFORCE’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial . EFFORCE’s official message board is efforce.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe. Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EFFORCE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EFFORCE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EFFORCE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

