EGF Theramed Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVAHF) Short Interest Up 233.3% in February

EGF Theramed Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVAHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:EVAHF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,383. EGF Theramed Health has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04.

EGF Theramed Health Company Profile

EGF Theramed Health Corp., a consumer technology company, develops technologies, products, and diagnostic tools for personalized medical care. It engages in the provision of biomedical online services for monitoring and treating common health problems; and extraction and purification of botanical extracts and creation of extract formulations, as well as development of medical monitoring device technologies.

