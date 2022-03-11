Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Short Interest Up 208.6% in February

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 208.6% from the February 13th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 227,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Eguana Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Eguana Technologies from C$0.85 to C$0.70 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EGTYF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 49,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,571. Eguana Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.30.

Eguana Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures power electronics for residential and commercial energy storage systems. It offers power electronics for fuel cell, photovoltaic and battery applications in Europe and North America. The company was founded by Michael A. Carten, David Anthony Carten, Jon Dogterom and Brent Harris on November 4, 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

