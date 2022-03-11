EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.67

Shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.67 and last traded at $10.71, with a volume of 18409 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.

The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $561.84 million, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.98.

Get EHang alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in EHang by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in EHang during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in EHang by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in EHang during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in EHang during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 10.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.