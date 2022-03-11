Einsteinium Market Cap Hits $4.41 Million (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Einsteinium has a market cap of $4.41 million and $9,761.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0198 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.79 or 0.00269296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014988 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001274 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000449 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,403,628 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

