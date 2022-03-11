Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $71.80

Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $71.80 and last traded at $72.00, with a volume of 110361 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.72.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ESTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.35.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.67 and a beta of 1.25.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $223.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.71 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 33.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $522,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 2,844.4% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

