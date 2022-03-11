Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings. Electrameccanica Vehicles posted sales of $220,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 354.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full year sales of $1.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 million to $1.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $18.05 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $21.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLO. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 7.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,576,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,353,000 after acquiring an additional 537,187 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,886,000. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electrameccanica Vehicles stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.84. The firm has a market cap of $218.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.49. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $6.04.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in the development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through the Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles.

