electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Million

Analysts forecast that electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) will report $1.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for electroCore’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.54 million and the lowest is $1.52 million. electroCore reported sales of $930,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 64.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that electroCore will report full year sales of $5.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.48 million to $5.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.70 million, with estimates ranging from $9.21 million to $10.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow electroCore.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). electroCore had a negative return on equity of 69.00% and a negative net margin of 380.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of electroCore from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of electroCore by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,613,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 791,432 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of electroCore by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,293,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 616,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of electroCore by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,110,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 562,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of electroCore by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 92,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of electroCore by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 489,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 27,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ECOR opened at $0.52 on Friday. electroCore has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $2.45. The company has a market cap of $36.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.80.

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

