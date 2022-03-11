electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Announces Earnings Results

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 69.00% and a negative net margin of 380.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

ECOR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,820. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average is $0.80. electroCore has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of electroCore from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of electroCore by 222.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 17,662 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of electroCore during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of electroCore by 68.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 95,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 38,879 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of electroCore by 425.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 90,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of electroCore by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 54,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

