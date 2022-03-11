Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.46.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ESI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. CL King began coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of ESI stock opened at $21.61 on Friday. Element Solutions has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $647.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.02 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 11.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,192,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,543,000 after buying an additional 228,017 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 22.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 272,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 49,495 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 11.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 17.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 250,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 37,774 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 21.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

