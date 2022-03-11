Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.83.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EARN. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of EARN remained flat at $$9.72 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,766. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $13.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average is $10.97. The firm has a market cap of $125.73 million, a P/E ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.76.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a negative net margin of 24.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.35%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -244.89%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 16.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 587,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after buying an additional 84,414 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 27.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 107,886 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the third quarter worth $3,152,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 29.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 217,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 49,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 89.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 196,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 92,400 shares in the last quarter. 35.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

